King Charles, Andrew's rift escalates as monarch takes serious measures

King Charles has decided to take a stern step against his brother, Prince Andrew, after he became adamant about not leaving the Royal Lodge.

For the unversed, the Duke of York has been asked by Charles to leave the massive royal residence and move to Frogmore Cottage.

However, the Disgraced Duke did not accept the King's offer which angered Charles and as a result, he pulled away Andrew's security.

Now, the Daily Beast reported that the monarch has been planning to "starve" his brother by cutting out his finances after removing his security team.

A close pal of King Charles revealed, "It’s been compared to a siege and that is accurate in one respect because Charles will starve Andrew out. Security is just a first step."



"He will cut all financial support if he has to. It’s Andrew’s choice how this goes. Charles is the King, and if he wants Andrew gone, Andrew will be gone in the end," the source added.

It is important to note that Daily Mail's Richard Kay previously claimed that Charles has been thinking of offering Royal Lodge to his youngest brother, Prince Edward.

"The two haven't always seen eye-to-eye, but the King has been hugely impressed by the manner in which Edward and his wife, Sophie, have increased their workload since their elevation to Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh," the royal commentator revealed.

