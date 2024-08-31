Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble enjoy LA night out with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez exit from LA’s Giorgio Baldi after romantic double date.

Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez were spotted enjoying a double date with Kris Jenner and her partner Corey Gamble on Friday night in Santa Monica.

The Amazon founder fresh off a Mediterranean vacation, was seen holding hands with Sanchez as they exited the renowned Giorgio Baldi restaurant.

Bezos kept it sleek in a fitted black T-shirt, skinny jeans, and black boots, even sporting sunglasses despite the late hour.

Sanchez turned heads in a figure-hugging white and black Ronny Kobo Candy Dress, adding a touch of glamour to the evening.

Lauren stepped out in chic black boots, carrying a sleek black bag to complete her look.

The former news anchor opted for natural makeup, featuring a soft pink lip beneath her dark sunglasses.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side and styled straight, complemented by a diamond pendant and matching earrings.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner, ditched her signature black attire for a pink plaid jacket paired with matching shorts.



