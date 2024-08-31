Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble enjoy LA night out with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez were spotted enjoying a double date with Kris Jenner and her partner Corey Gamble on Friday night in Santa Monica.
The Amazon founder fresh off a Mediterranean vacation, was seen holding hands with Sanchez as they exited the renowned Giorgio Baldi restaurant.
Bezos kept it sleek in a fitted black T-shirt, skinny jeans, and black boots, even sporting sunglasses despite the late hour.
Sanchez turned heads in a figure-hugging white and black Ronny Kobo Candy Dress, adding a touch of glamour to the evening.
Lauren stepped out in chic black boots, carrying a sleek black bag to complete her look.
The former news anchor opted for natural makeup, featuring a soft pink lip beneath her dark sunglasses.
Her long, dark hair was parted to the side and styled straight, complemented by a diamond pendant and matching earrings.
Meanwhile, Kris Jenner, ditched her signature black attire for a pink plaid jacket paired with matching shorts.
