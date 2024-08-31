US rapper Fatman Scoop dies tragically at 53

Fatman Scoop's died at the age of 53 after he collapsed on stage on Friday

Fatman Scoop, who turned 53 earlier this month, has tragically passed away after collapsing onstage at a show Friday night.

On Saturday, August 31, his tour manager, Birch Michael, took to social media platforms, Instagram and Facebook, to announce the death of the rapper and hype-man.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, known professionally as Fatman Scoop," Michael’s Facebook post read. "You taught me how to be the Man I am today."

"I Love you Scoop, thank you so much for everything you gave to me. Rest In Peace x," the producer and DJ concluded his post.

Michael, also known as Pure Ice, also penned an emotional tribute on Instagram following Scoop’s death.

"You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truely made me the man I am today," he credited the late artist for giving him experiences that he could cherish for life. "Thank you so much, I love you x."

Shortly after Scoop’s death was confirmed, the comments section was flooded with tributes from his fellows and friends.

"REST WELL, BROTHER", Lil John wrote while Scoop's frequent collaborators Timbaland and Fat Joe appeared lost for words and posted a string of emojis.