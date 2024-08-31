Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reduced to tears after Kate, William big win

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced a fresh blow after Kate Middleton and Prince William bagged another title.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were listed as the least "favourable" royals by young adults in a new poll conducted by YouGov between August 14 and August 15.

As reported by Express.co.uk, the former working royals bagged 10th and 11th spot in a poll ranking 12 members of the royal family over their "favourability."

Notably, in a recent poll, 2,021 adults participated from which sixty per cent had a "fairly negative and very negative" opinion about Harry.



On the other hand, Meghan was spotted below her husband as 63 per cent voted against her.

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales won the hearts of royal fans as the royal couple ruled the survey with their top positions.

The future Queen received "very positive and fairly positive" 74 per cent votes in her favour and the future King stood at 75 per cent.