Anne Hathaway's 'demure' look wins hearts in rare update

Anne Hathaway flaunts acne in style in latest post

Anne Hathaway tackles acne in style, sharing relatable selfies featuring her trusty pimple patches.

The Interstellar actress took to her Instagram on Friday, August 30, to share an update with her 34.7 million followers alongside a caption that read, “Stars, they’re just like us”

The Academy Award winner, who received an Oscar for her role in Les Misérables, could be seen posing in a vehicle, rocking two star-shaped pimple patches.

She completed her go-to look with a denim hat and sunglasses as she flashed a beaming smile at the camera.

The comments section was flooded with fans’ heartfelt messages, keeping up with the “demure” trend.

One fan hilariously wrote, “See how she uses a star pimple patch instead of popping the pimple? Very demure, very mindful, very cutesy.”

While another chimed in, adding, “Reminds me of Taylor Swift’s tumblr post where she was like “stars do you like dem?”

Anne’s skincare selfie also references the pore strip scene from her 2001 film The Princess Diaries, in which her character Mia accidentally rips off a pore strip.

Previously, the Idea of You star shared a beauty hack for plump limps, inspiring her many fans to take instant measures.