Boys II Men’s 59th birthday surprise to Shania Twain at Las Vegas Residency

Boys II Men surprise Shania Twain at Las Vegas Residency

Shania Twain unexpectedly invited Boys II Men onstage at her Las Vegas Residency, but to her surprise, the vocal group had more than a duet in mind for the country singer.



While belatedly celebrating her 59th birthday on Aug. 29 rather than on Aug. 28, Shania invited the iconic R&B group for a duet during one of the performances of her Las Vegas residency.

A footage shared to the songstress’ X account showed fans shouting in excitement as the group members, Shawn Stockman, Nate Morris and Wanya Morris onboarded the stage to perform with the singer her 1997 hit, You're Still The One and the iconic Boys II Men track, I'll Make Love To You.

However, the trio had something else in mind too.

The group surprised Twain with a birthday cake and an at-the-moment version of Happy Birthday, making the audience sing along, as Shania blew out the candles.

“Happy birthday,” the trio greeted the singer. “We truly appreciate you inviting us onto your beautiful stage.”

The country icon later took to X to show gratitude to the guests, and everyone else involved, for the generous gesture.

“As a little birthday celebration and surprise for my fans I invited @BoyzIIMen on stage at my Vegas show last night - But what I didn’t anticipate is them, @LiveNationVegas and @CaesarsEnt surprising me with a cake!!” she wrote.

Further adding, “Would you believe I hate being the centre of attention considering my career?! Thank you to my husband, Boyz II Men, my awesome crew, everyone at @PHVegas @PHLiveVegas and of course to my beautiful fans for celebrating with me. I'm feeling very loved.”