Angelina Jolie declares she prioritises motherhood over career

Angelina Jolie shares her thoughts on motherhood and career

Angelina Jolie has recently weighed in on her decision to prioritise motherhood over career.



Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the Tomb Raider actress declared, “I am not an artist first, I’m a mom.”

Angelina, who is a mother to six children, revealed she wanted to create a “better world for her little ones” as an activist.

“I’m somebody who has tried to have a better education on foreign policy. I think of the amount of times it’s been summarised, 'You’re an artist, but you also use your voice,' you feel like, that’s just being a person,” she told the outlet.

The Maleficent actress said, “I’m trying to understand what is happening within our world, why so many things are the way they are.”

“I’m trying to understand how to best be a guide for my children, to make sure that they are good people,” she continued.

Angelina mentioned, “I don’t often feel like I’m doing enough.”

“So, when you say, 'You use your voice,' I feel like there are so many things I don’t quite know how to do or say at this time,” stated the Mr & Mrs Smith actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Angelina opened up about her working experience on new movie, Maria.

“I’ve been a parent for 23 years. The most beautiful thing about being a parent is that you are not the centre of your life,” she remarked.

Angelina explained, “So you are leaving set, focused on something for someone. That’s your real life. Your real world. And that always is the majority of who you are.”

“I have never had a set where my family is not allowed to be there because I’m focusing — I’m not that person. You can climb all over me or visit,” she said.

Reflecting on motherhood, Angelina added, “You really try to hide from your children how much pain and sadness you carry. And so, for them to be with you when you’re expressing it at such a level, I think it was the first time they ever heard me cry like that.”