Police flooded with reports from anti-monarchy protesters after viral post targets Royal family

Police call for tips on criminal wealth turns into social media fodder.

South Yorkshire Police's recent social media appeal has backfired in an unexpected way, drawing a flood of cheeky responses instead of the serious tips they were seeking.

The post, which aimed to gather information on individuals living lavishly without apparent means of support, quickly became a viral sensation on X.

Instead of focusing solely on organized crime, the call for tips led to a humorous barrage of suggestions, with social media users nominating high-profile figures like the Royal Family, Michelle Mone, and Keir Starmer for investigation.

The post, intended to spotlight unexplained wealth among criminals, has now amassed over 14 million views.

One notable comment read: “Surname Windsor, used to go by Saxe-Coburg. Approach the patriarch with caution,” highlighting the playful tone of many responses.

What was meant to be a serious request for information has turned into a viral joke, showing just how quickly social media can shift focus.

Among the suggestions was a call to investigate Larry, the famous Downing Street cat.

@Lillyin_London tweeted, "This guy seems very suspicious," alongside a photo of the feline, known for his presence at the Prime Minister’s residence.

While many found the responses entertaining, the post's intent wasn't universally understood or appreciated.

Some critics questioned the rationale behind the appeal, highlighting the mixed reactions to what was meant to be a serious inquiry into criminal activities.

The lighthearted nature of the responses, including the inclusion of Larry the cat, underscores the unpredictable nature of social media interactions.