Blake Lively's brother-in-law breaks silence on 'It Ends With Us' drama

Blake Lively's brother-in-law breaks silence on the 'It Ends With Us' drama

Blake Lively’s brother-in-law, Bart Johnson, came forward in her support amid the growing backlash surrounding the actress after the release of her new film It Ends With Us.

Bart Johnson is the first of Lively’s friends and family members to speak in her defence at this crucial moment in her career.

For those unversed, the 37-year-old actress came under critics’ attack for not addressing domestic abuse in her latest movie more critically, and also for mistreating co-star Justin Baldoni on set.

Lively has seemingly stepped back from the public eye due to constant negative attention.

However, Lively’s brother-in-law, High School Musical star Bart, publicly addressed the ongoing controversy, extending support to the mother-of-four.

Johnson defended The Gossip Girl actress when she was being bashed online by a social media user who claimed that she seemed to be "promoting happiness in a context of domestic violence without considering the victims."

Johnson replied, "I’m really sorry you feel that way. I’m sure you have a huge heart and want the best. I can promise you the truth has not come out yet. Blake worked harder on this film than anything I’ve seen her do my entire life. Because it meant so much to her."

The 53-year-old actor, responding to another comment, added: "The message is in the book. And in the movie. Not in short clips/interviews. She is the reason the message this movie/is getting out. Were mistakes made? Yes. I make mistakes in life. But they aren’t under a microscope. Anyway, I respect your views. I got nothing but love for you."