Yolanda Hadid says 'yes' to longtime boyfriend Joseph Jingoli in dreamy proposal

Yolanda Hadid, 60, is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Joseph Jingoli, she confirms to People magazine.

Jingoli proposed to her two years ago in Holland. The couple met in 2017 in Pennsylvania, where Hadid had recently moved and bought a farm.

Hadid's engagement is also mentioned in the latest issue of Architectural Digest, where Jingoli is referred to as her fiancé.

Earlier, in a 2018 interview, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared that she met her fiancé Jingoli after taking a break from dating to prioritise self-care and healing following her split from ex-husband David Foster.

“I really started focusing,” Hadid said at the time. “I made a love spiral and wrote down exactly everything that was important to me in a man and he magically just rang the doorbell at the farm.”

Hadid, who has been living with chronic Lyme disease since 2012, revealed that her fiancé's good looks were just one aspect of why she fell in love with him, implying that his inner qualities and character also played a significant role.

“When you meet somebody that thought he was going to die, like I felt I was gonna die, you have a whole new appreciation for life and you kind of share that, so that’s really already a common bond that we have,” said Hadid.

“To live in the moment, enjoy every day, and not wait. Why take it slow? Let’s just go for it and have a great time.”

In 2020, the actress confessed her deep love for Jingoli, the CEO of a construction and development company.

The next year, they marked their two-year anniversary, with Hadid gushing on Instagram that Jingoli was her dream partner.