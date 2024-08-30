Angelina Jolie spotted with mystery man leaving Venice hotel—His sister is a big star

Angelina Jolie dedicates 7 months to training for Opera role in Maria.

Angelina Jolie has set off new romance rumors with British rapper and political activist Akala, after the pair were spotted leaving a hotel together in Venice, Italy, during the Venice International Film Festival.

According to In Touch, Jolie has been "casually" seeing the journalist and author for over a year.

The duo’s connection reportedly deepened last year when Akala joined Jolie and her daughters, Zahara and Shiloh at the Calabash Literary Festival in Jamaica.

Sources at the event revealed that he was "incredibly protective," as he watched over Jolie and her daughters during their time together.

An insider revealed that Jolie's attraction to him goes beyond the physical, noting his attentive connection with her children.

Jolie shares six kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

