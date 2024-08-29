Taylor Swift is not going to release a novel: Deets inside

Taylor Swift clarifies novel release speculations: Deets inside

Taylor Swift is not going to release her novel during her break from Eras Tour.



US WEEKLY confirmed that the singer has no plans to publish her novel which she drafted as a teenager.

Earlier, The Sun published a report which claimed that the Cruel Summer crooner will release a novel very soon.

It was rumoured that Taylor allegedly wrote a book titled A Girl Named Girl, after the journey of a mother who hoped for a son but ended up with a daughter.

The outlet reported that Taylor filed a new trademark request, covering merchandise and an audio version of the book, dropping hints she was preparing for a launch.

In 2012, Taylor revealed she had interest in pursuing a career as a novelist.

“All my friends were back in Pennsylvania, so I had nothing to do,” she said.

Taylor added, “I had this epiphany; I’m going to be a novelist and I’m going to write novels. That’s going to be my career path.”

This isn’t the first time fans have speculated over Taylor writing something other than music.

At the time of spy thriller Argylle release in theatres in February 2024, fans believed that Taylor wrote the tie-in book, using Elly Conway (the name of the movie’s protagonist) as a pseudonym.

As far as Eras Tour is concerned, Taylor will resume her show in Miami on October 18 before traveling to New Orleans and Indianapolis.

The songstress will end the year in Canada, and finishing of her two-year tour in Vancouver on December 8.