'This Is Us' stars revisits memories on 'That Was Us' rewatch podcast

Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore joins Sterling K. Brown and Chris Sullivan for That Was Us podcast

Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore reunited for a special appearance at That Was Us.

The beloved stars, who portrayed Jack Pearson and Rebecca Pearson on the NBC drama, came together on Wednesday, August 28, to revisit the show's memorable moments.

The rewatch podcast is hosted by Moore, along with former co-stars Sterling K. Brown (Randall Pearson) and Chris Sullivan (Toby).

To celebrate their reunion, Ventimiglia, 47, and Moore, 40, took a dive in nostalgia with a selfie, snapped over two years after the series finale aired.

The podcast’s Instagram account shared two photos with the caption, "#ThisIsUs now and #ThatWasUs then…[exploding head emoji]."

In the first image, the pair recreated a pose from their time on the set of This Is Us. The first photo was taken on the podcast set, while the second shows a behind-the-scenes moment from the show.



In both images, Moore, who is currently pregnant with her third child, proudly displayed her baby bump.

This Is Us premiered on NBC in September 2016 and wrapped up after six seasons in May 2022. The series is now available for streaming on Netflix.