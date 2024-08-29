Kylie Jenner ditches lip filler for more natural appearance

Kylie Jenner shared a makeup-free photo on Instagram, revealing a more natural look after reducing her lip filler.

The 27-year-old mom of two posted a barefaced picture with her hair tied back, showcasing smaller lips and visible freckles.

This marks a departure from her usual glamorous appearance, as she's chosen a more natural route despite her success being tied to her looks.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul has been getting lip fillers since her teenage years, initially due to insecurity sparked by a comment that her thin lips were "unkissable".

Jenner has been open about her cosmetic procedures, including dissolving her lip filler in 2018, only to get it re-injected later.

She also revealed in 2023 that she had a breast augmentation before her daughter Stormi's birth, after previously denying it.

Recently, the Instagram mogul has aimed for a more natural look, but faced harsh online criticism for her minimal makeup appearance at a Paris Fashion Week event.

On Hulu's The Kardashians, she tearfully discussed the exhausting experience of having her appearance constantly scrutinised, with critics saying she's "ruined her face".

She shared with her sisters that she's been on a journey to dissolve half of her lip filler over the past year.

She added: "I hate having this same conversation over and over and over again because it feels like a waste of my breath because I think, with me, it's just never going to change."