Blake Lively wants to put Justin Baldoni feud 'behind her'

Blake Lively has "no plans" to address the rumoured feud with her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

The actress, who appeared unenthused on a recent red carpet appearance, is reportedly looking to put the ordeal "behind her" and focus on her other castmates and family.

This comes amid claims from multiple sources that Justin made Blake feel "uncomfortable" on set.

According to Page Six, sources claim Baldoni created a challenging work environment on the set of It Ends With Us.

Interestingly, Colleen Hoover, the author of the novel, has unfollowed Justin on Instagram but still follows Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds. Despite this, Baldoni spoke highly of working with Blake during a recent red carpet-appearance.

"Blake was involved in every aspect of the film once she came onto the project, from scenes and dialogue until the end, until now," he told Entertainment Weekly.

"She’s been involved in all of it, and she’s been a powerhouse of a creative and a wonderful collaborator."

He even urged her to direct a sequel, "I think there are better people for that one. I think Blake Lively is ready to direct. That’s what I think."

Sources claim the Shallow star, who starred in and produced It Ends With Us, faced criticism and discomfort about her postpartum body after returning to filming soon after giving birth to her fourth child.

However, some industry insiders who have worked with Baldoni in the past have come to his defence, saying he would never make anyone feel "unsupported" on set.