Michael Keaton regrets letting Tim Burton down in past role

Michael Keaton and Tim Burton have collaborated on 'Beetlejuice,' 'Batman,' their sequels and 'Dumbo'

Michael Keaton recently revealed his lingering regret over his performance in Tim Burton’s Dumbo.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the 72-year-old actor admitted being dissatisfied with his role in the 2019 live-action film.

"I love working with Tim so much, but I don’t think we ever really analysed why we work pretty well together; we just do," Keaton told the publication. "I think I let him down on one movie, but that’s just me, and it bugs me to this day."

He went further, saying, "I was clueless on Dumbo. I sucked in Dumbo." In the film, the Oscar nominee actor played a greedy amusement park owner alongside a notable cast that included Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, and Eva Green.

While he expressed his regret, Burton stepped in to offer reassurance. "I don’t even know what you’re talking about, but whatever," the 66-year-old director chimed in during the interview, downplaying his friend’s concerns.

Additionally, Dumbo received mixed reviews and was deemed a financial disappointment for Disney, earning just over $350 million worldwide.

Despite this, Keaton and Burton’s collaboration continues, with their latest project, the Beetlejuice sequel, set to hit theatres on September 6, courtesy of Warner Bros.