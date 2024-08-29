Prince William, Kate Middleton get delightful update about George, Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton are breathing a sigh of relief as they get very pleasant update about their two sons, Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, 5.

Prince George, who is second in the line of succession, is beginning to take his role in the royal family seriously.

The two Waleses boys, who attend the same school Lambrook, are seemingly going through some major changes much to the delight of their parents, a source told Life & Style magazine.

Prince William’s heir, Prince George, and his younger brother Prince Louis “have started to really bond in recent months,” the royal source said

“Louis is becoming more fun and seems less like an ‘annoying little brother.’ He’s always up for doing whatever George wants to do.”

The insider shared that Louis “gets to tag along a lot more often now, and George is realising he’s actually a good little buddy to have around!”

The eldest of the Wales kids is known for his reserved demeanour, meanwhile, Louis is the playful and naughty one.

However, the insider claimed that George is no angel and he often gets up to antics with his younger brother.

“They’ll raid the kitchen for snacks after dinner when they’re not supposed to or pull pranks on their parents or tease Charlotte — things George would normally think himself too old to do but that he also enjoys because it’s fun to be a little kid again with Louis.”

Although, the source shared that Prince George is also learning to be a role model for his younger brother to help him navigate in the royal family, especially for many future engagements.