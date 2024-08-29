Megan Thee Stallion deletes hard launch of new beau Torrey Craig

The couple have already said 'I love you' to each other, according to the video

Megan Thee Stallion has reportedly found new love with Chicago Bulls player Torrey Craig.



The Grammy-winning rapper, 29, inadvertently confirmed her relationship status when she posted — and later deleted — a TikTok video featuring herself and the NBA athlete, 33, participating in a couple’s challenge on Wednesday.

In the now-removed clip, which was screen-recorded and shared by MuchMusic, the couple can be seen answering questions by pointing at each other or themselves with their eyes closed.

Their answers revealed some playful insights into their relationship, such as the Savage hitmaker being more likely to end up in jail and needing the most attention. They also had a humorous disagreement over who said "I love you" first, but agreed on several other points, including that Megan is the better kisser and starts more arguments.

Megan's last known relationship was with Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The couple celebrated their second anniversary in October 2022, with Fontaine publicly supporting her during her shooting trial against Tory Lanez.

However, they were broken up by May 2023, fueling cheating speculations with their songs Cobra (Megan) and THEE PERSON (Pardi).