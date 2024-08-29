Camila Cabello fuels Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter love triangle rumours

Both Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello have reportedly released songs about the love triangle

The Sabrina Carpenter-Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello love triangle is heating up with Camila seemingly leaning into the rumours.

On Monday, the Don't Go Yet singer, 27, posted a selfie video lip-syncing to her song June Gloom, which many fans think is about Carpenter’s rumoured fling with Mendes, Cabello’s ex-boyfriend of five years.

The former Fifth Harmony member added fuel to the fire with her cryptic caption, “hope it’ll burn out but it just gets bigger."

Cabello and Mendes first confirmed their relationship in 2019 with their steamy Señorita music video. Although they broke up in 2021, they were seen together occasionally, keeping fans guessing about their status.

In the midst of their on-and-off romance, Mendes was rumoured to be dating Carpenter after they were spotted together at A-list events in early 2023.

However, Mendes was seen kissing Cabello again just a month later at Coachella — a moment some believe Carpenter subtly addressed in her new song Coincidence.

The love triangle rumours flared up once more when MTV announced Mendes would join the lineup for the 2024 Video Music Awards, where both Cabello and Carpenter are also slated to perform.