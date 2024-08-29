Barry Keohgan asks for a Sabrina Carpenter Bratz doll: 'Can I have one?'

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan sparked their romance in late 2023

Barry Keoghan wants his very own Sabrina Carpenter doll, and he’s not shy about asking for it.



On August 26, the official Bratz Instagram account unveiled two dolls inspired by Sabrina Carpenter’s Taste music video, which also stars Jenna Ortega.

The dolls, dressed in the same outfits worn by Carpenter, 25, and Ortega, 21, in the video’s iconic funeral scene, quickly caught the attention of fans — including the pop star’s beau, Keoghan.

The Saltburn actor took to the comments section the next day, simply asking, “Can I have one?”

The dolls mirrored Carpenter and Ortega’s dramatic looks from the Dave Meyers-directed video. In the video, the duo playfully murder each other repeatedly, share a kiss, and pay homage to classic horror films.

For instance, their funeral scene looks nod to Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep in Death Becomes Her, while Ortega’s nurse costume channels Daryl Hannah in Kill Bill. The video also includes references to Ginger Snaps and Psycho.

Taste is featured on Carpenter’s latest studio album Short n’ Sweet, released on August 23.

Meanwhile, Keoghan and Carpenter, who sparked dating rumors in late 2023, have made several high-profile appearances together, including the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty and the Met Gala in 2024.

However, rumours of a split have been circulating recently, though this recent interaction puts them to rest.