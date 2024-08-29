Mariah Carey was estranged from sister Alison for decades before death

Mariah Carey's sister Alison Carey died without meeting popstar for years

Mariah Carey and her late sister Alison Carey seemed to have a pretty strained relationship, considering the revelations that came forward.



According to People, a friend and advocate of the singer’s sister, David Baker, came forward and revealed that the sisters had remained estranged for decades before Alison died.

The pop star had a strained relationship, as Baker told the outlet that the two last saw each other “either 1994 or 2002.”

Alison passed away at her residence on Saturday, August 24, the same day on which her and Mariah’s mother, Patricia died.

“My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day,” Mariah, 55, said in a statement.

“I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

The Grammy winner provided details about her relationship with Alison in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

″I had to stop making myself available to be hurt by [my family],” she wrote. “It has been helpful. I have no doubt it is emotionally and physically safer for me not to have any contact with my [siblings].”