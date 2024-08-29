Uma Thurman to star in ‘Ballerina Overdrive’

Uma Thurman will next be seen in ‘Ballerina Overdrive’

Uma Thurman will reportedly star in the indie action movie, Ballerina Overdrive from 87North and Gulfstream Pictures.



Deadline reported that Vicky Jewson will direct the movie and the story follows “a troupe of ballerinas who find themselves fighting for survival as they attempt to escape from a remote inn after their bus breaks down on the way to a dance competition”.

Earlier, Uma had earned many award nominations including an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Mia Wallace in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction.

The actress also received Golden Globe Award nominations for her role as The Bride in the Kill Bill movie.

Uma was also honoured with her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, Smash.

In 2023, the actress had appeared in Prime Video’s Emmy-nominated feature movie Red, White and Royal Blue.

She was also featured in the comedy thriller The Kill Room where she reunited with her Pulp Fiction co-star Samuel L. Jackson.

At present, Uma will star opposite Richard Gere and Jacob Elordi in Paul Schrader’s Oh, Canada, which will be released in theatres in December.

The actress will also be seen in the Netflix movie, The Old Guard 2 opposite Charlize Theron which is going to release in 2025.