'Friends' star stuns fans with dramatic transformation after 30 years

Friends star leaves fans speechless with new look

Friends star stuns fans with unrecognizable transformation almost 30 years after the iconic scene was shot.

Angela Featherstone played the role of Chloe in the show's infamous 'we were on a break' storyline, which showed Ross and Rachel's devastating breakup and the morning after.

Although the Canadian actress appeared in two episodes on the hit sitcom, The One Where Ross and Rachel Take a Break and The One With The Morning After, Angela is still remembered by the fans of the show that aired between 1994-2004.

The 59-year-old actress looks very different now thanks to her transformed hairstyle.

From sporting a brunette version in Friends, Angela has tried out being both a blonde and a redhead in recent years.

Angela rose to fame after starring in Seinfeld, Friends, and The Wedding Singer after starting out her career as a model in the late 80s'.

Later on, the actress went on to star in The Twilight Zone and The Mentalist, marking the end of her acting career before signing on as a screenwriter for Sony, DreamWorks, and NBC.