Oscar winner Nicole Kidman craves 'hardcore' horror role

Nicole Kidman expresses desire to star in 'hardcore' horror film

Nicole Kidman is expressing her desire to star in a ‘hardcore’ horror film following her experience with psychological horrors.

The Oscar-winning actress, who has starred in multiple psychological films such as The Others and Stoker during her notable career, shared that she is ready to take on an uninhibited ‘classic’ horror.

During an exclusive heart-to-heart with L'Officiel USA, Kidman, who is widely known for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in The Hours (2002), offered an insight into her best picks.

Referring to the director of films such as X, Pearl and MaXXXine, the 57-year-old actress said, "I've not done classic horror yet. Hardcore horror. I'm putting it out there, because I watch hardcore horror. I'm a fan of Ti West!"

The Australian-American multi-hyphenate star also expressed enthusiasm for collaborating with Australian director James Wan on a horror project, after he previously approached her about the Aquaman superhero films.

On the professional front, she was honored with the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her tireless contributions to the industry over the past 40 years.