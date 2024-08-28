Channing Tatum reacts to 'My Name is Jeff' becoming a lasting meme

Channing Tatum recently opened up about how a single line from his 2014 comedy film 21 Jump Street has become a lasting meme.



In an interview with Cinemablend, Tatum shared his surprise at the line's enduring popularity, saying: "It's weird what happens in pop culture like that, you know? Same with 'My name is Jeff.'"

He recalled that the line didn't initially stand out during a table read, admitting: "I remember we did a table read and it wasn't even that funny at the table read. It was like whatever. And all of a sudden, man."

“I’ve never went through TSA without somebody saying, ‘My name is Jeff,’” he revealed. “Almost every single time I go through TSA.”

During the interview, the interviewer revealed that his name is actually Jeff and that people often quote the iconic line to him. Channing Tatum laughed and said, "At least you get to share this with me!"

The 21 Jump Street films, where Tatum starred alongside Jonah Hill as undercover cops, were huge box office successes.

The first film (2012) made over $200 million, and the sequel (2014) had the second-best opening for an R-rated comedy at the time.

Tatum recently expressed his hope that a third instalment will happen, after years of rumours.

“There is a project that was written, and it’s still the best script that I’ve ever read for a third movie,” Tatum said.

After the success of the 21 Jump Street films, Sony considered creating a crossover movie combining the comedy franchises 21 Jump Street and Men in Black.

However, Jonah Hill, Tatum's co-star, later stated that the idea of merging the two franchises was unlikely to move forward.

“It’s just a lot of bureaucracy, kind of above-the-line stuff,” Tatum explained. “It’s really hard to get it made, and we’ve been trying to get it done.

“You know what, I’m going to put some good juju out there and I’m going to say I would love to see 23 Jump Street,” Tatum said.

“I would love to do it with Jonah, and Jonah I know wants to do it. We would love to just get to go play again.”