Zara McDermott shares emotional insights into past amid 'Strictly' allegations

Zara McDermott gets candid about getting bullied as a teenager

Strictly's Zara McDermott is reflecting on her 'entire experience' at school as she makes a stunning admission.

During an interview on Auto Trader's Show On The Road podcast, the 27-year-old revealed that she was bullied throughout her entire education.

She said, "There really wasn’t a day where I didn’t experience it. I would go in every day just thinking, what’s it going to be like today?

"I got bullied up until I was in Year 13 so it was my entire experience. There really wasn’t a day where I didn’t experience it."

The Strictly star opened up about being bullied throughout her school years, including her senior year, while teachers seemingly turned a blind eye.



"I remember being mocked by my entire science class, it was my form class and they were making really nasty gestures towards me all at the same time and thought it was really funny. My teacher didn’t really do anything."

This comes after Zara's professional dancer partner Graziano Di Prima was accused of misconduct during training last year.

He allegedly abused her behind-the-scenes, keeping up with the BBC show's extreme working conditions.