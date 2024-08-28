BTS’ Jin scores Netflix variety show post-military discharge

BTS sensation Jin is starring in Run Jin show

Jin scored a new variety show on Netflix amid his ongoing show, Run Jin, a spin-off series of Run BTS.

On Wednesday, August 28, Koreaboo confirmed that the BTS member is slated to join the upcoming variety show, working title Daehwanjang Kianjang, with actress Ji Ye Eun.

"It’s true that BTS’s Jin and actress Ji Ye Eun will appear on the Netflix variety show," a statement from Netflix read. "We cannot confirm filming dates for safety measures. We hope you understand."

The new variety show on the horizon, directed by Jung Hyo Min, will feature South Korean TV personality Kian84 managing an unconventional guesthouse on Ulleungdo Island.

As for the Astronaut crooner, since his release on July 12 after 18 months of service in the army Jin, 31, has been actively treating his fans with meetups and entertainment programs.

The oldest and first member of the critically acclaimed BTS has participated in Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island and is currently making content for the band's YouTube channel under Run Jin.

Meanwhile, Eun rose to prominence with her performance in Coupang Play during Saturday Night Live Korea. She has also frequently guest stars in popular shows like Running Man.