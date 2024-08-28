Armie Hammer says goodbye to his THIS beloved thing

Armie Hammer, 37, is changing his life, starting with his vehicle.



In a recent Instagram video posted on August 27, he announced, "So, I've been back in L.A. for a couple of weeks now, this is my truck."

He then revealed that he was selling his beloved truck in favour of a more cost-efficient option.

“I bought this for myself in 2017 as a Christmas gift for myself,” the actor said of his 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Pickup.

“I have loved this truck intensely and taken it camping and across the country multiple times and on long road trips, and I took it for one last road trip to CarMax.”

As Hammer filmed his farewell to his truck, he jokingly clarified that his video was "not an ad for CarMax" while simultaneously panning the camera to reveal the CarMax sign in the background, adding a touch of humour to the moment before he drove away in his truck for the last time.

“This is because I’m selling my truck. Since being back in L.A., I have put about 4 or 500 dollars worth of gas in it, and I can’t afford it. I can’t afford the gas anymore,” Hammer confessed.

Hammer fondly remembered the good times he had in his truck, including driving his children home from the hospital and going on many amazing adventures.

He shares two kids, Harper (9) and Ford (7), with his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers.

“But you know what? That’s okay. I got a new car. It’s tiny. It’s a hybrid. I’m probably gonna put about 10 bucks of gas in it a month, and this is it,” he said, adding, “Here’s to new beginnings. It’s my birthday tomorrow.”

According to Hammer, “on August 28,” he will be “starting my birthday in a new car, in a new apartment, in a new life in Los Angeles.”

He then thanked his vehicle for getting him a long way: “I appreciate it all. I hope you take as good of care of the next person.”



