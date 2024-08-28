Prince Harry schemes new move to face estranged brother Prince William

Prince Harry and Prince William are set for an unplanned reunion which may have been a part of a bigger scheme of things.

King Charles’ two sons have been embroiled in a years-long feud which escalated after Harry laid bare private details of their troubled bond in his bombshell memoir, Spare.

The royal siblings, who last spoke in September 2022 during the funeral of their grandmother Queen Elizabeth, are not on speaking terms amid their growing rift.

However, the estranged brothers may finally come face to face with one another as a major trip will bring them together.

The Duke of Sussex’s spokesperson announced that the royal will be taking a trip to New York next month “furthering the work of The Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit organisation he co-founded with his wife Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex.”

Harry’s trip is expected to “advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives” while promoting his charities.

Meanwhile, the future King is set to fly to the Big Apple for his Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, which is scheduled to take place on September 24 at The Plaza Hotel in Manhattan.

William’s Earthshot event was announced back in July, but no official announcement of his attendance was made. However, royal enthusiasts predict that the Prince of Wales will be attending the important event, and his wife, Kate Middleton may also make a surprise appearance.

Whether, Harry and William will eventually cross paths is still uncertain at this point. However, it a major possibility that Harry may have coincided his NYC trip in a bid to end his feud with William.

A previous report by People Magazine suggested that Prince Harry has been making calls to his cancer-stricken father King Charles, but they are going “unanswered.” This may be an attempt by the Duke to finally make contact with the royal family.