Channing Tatum’s Gambit: Solo movie on horizon after 'Deadpool 3’ cameo?

Channing Tatum's character Gambit is about to make a name for himself

Fans erupted with excitement when Ryan Reynolds shared a deleted scene from Deadpool & Wolverine on Instagram on August 27, confirming that Gambit has survived.

Without revealing much, the brief clip shows Tatum’s character from behind, walking past several defeated henchmen. As the camera pans up to his face, Gambit flashes a confident, wide grin.

The comments section was flooded with fans insisting on a standalone Gambit film, heavily referencing his iconic line: "Woo, I’m about to make a name for myself here."

"He’s about to make a name for himself in Secret Wars," one fan speculated.

"AAAAAAA!!!!! SO THIS MEANS A GAMBIT MOVIE IN THE NEAR FUTURE?" another manifested.

"Really proud for my bro fr HeReallyMadeAnameForHimselfHere!!" a third fan added with an unspaced version of his iconic dialogue from Hugh Jackman and Reynolds’ newly released film.

Additionally, one fan referenced the end credits scene, noting, "And Wolvie said he didn’t think they were gonna get out of that alive," alluding to the uncertainty of the characters’ survival after their battle against Cassandra Nova’s (Emma Corrin) henchmen.

Despite the chaos, it seems Gambit survived the Void of Deadpool & Wolverine, where he was thrown alongside Jennifer Garner’s Elektra, Wesley Snipes’ Blade, and Dafne Keen’s Laura/X-23.