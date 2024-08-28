Inside Aubrey Plaza's surprise admission about the 'White Lotus' show

Aubrey Plaza, who received an Emmy nomination for her role as Harper Spiller in The White Lotus, has surprisingly not seen any episodes of the show.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Plaza confessed, "I still haven't, but I'm going to."

She explained that she had trouble accessing her HBO Max account due to password issues, saying, "I couldn't figure out the password and I usually just give up when I can't figure out the passwords. I just can't handle things like that."

“I’d love a DVD, but they don’t send DVD sets anymore,” she added. “I ask them every time.”

Plaza, known for her role in Parks and Recreation, has expressed her frustration with streaming platforms in the past.

She revealed to Vanity Fair last year that using these services makes her "really angry", which might explain her delay in watching The White Lotus on HBO Max.

“I was trying to watch Top Chef season 20. Couldn’t figure out how to fucking get Hulu + Live. I give up! I can’t. I just can’t,” Plaza said at the time.

“And so what I like to do is go on iTunes and buy movies that are old. Or I’ll go on iTunes and just, like, buy the whole Sopranos series, and then my husband will be like, ‘You literally can watch that for free on HBO Max.’”

The actress received an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in The White Lotus.

The show has been renewed for a third season, which is expected to premiere in 2025.