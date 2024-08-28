Prince Harry releases statement after King Charles offers olive branch

Prince Harry is all set to embark on a new journey amid speculations that King Charles wanted to initiate peace talks with his estranged son.

As reported by Express.co.uk, the Duke of Sussex will visit New York City for two huge events in September.

The former working royal's spokesperson confirmed that Harry will mark his presence at the UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week.

It is important to note that Climate Week begins on September 22 and continues until September 29, while High-level Week takes place from September 23 to September 27.

The Duke's visit aims to "advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives," revealed the announcement.

The statement further shared, "[Harry] will participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst."



Prince William's brother will "be furthering the work of The Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit organisation he co-founded with his wife Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex."

Notably, Harry's new message came during reports that the Monarch wanted to settle a feud with him at the request of his spiritual leaders.