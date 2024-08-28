'The Crow’ original director takes jibe at remake after box office bomb

'The Crow' remake stars Bill Skarsgård after the original star Brandon Lee was killed on original's set

The Crow remake has stumbled significantly with its box office debut totaling a disappointing $4.6 million.

According to Variety, Lionsgate's new project came with a hefty production price tag of $50 million. Despite the investment, one filmmaker is celebrating the film's lackluster performance: Alex Proyas.

Proyas, who directed the original The Crow in 1994, has been vocal about his disdain for the reboot, mainly because of the tragic death of his star, Brandon Lee, on the original film’s set.

Since the 2024 film’s release, he has openly taken pleasure in its underperformance, posting and resharing negative reviews on his Facebook account.

One review dubbed the reboot "the worst movie of the year," a critique the original helmer joyously reshared with the caption, "The review we’ve all been waiting for. It’s a bit like flogging a dead horse now, so I think I’ll stop after this…until another funny one comes along."

Previously, the he had mocked The Crow remake not taking a flight at the box office by writing, "I thought the remake was a cynical cash-grab. Not much cash to grab, it seems."

The fimmmaker has been a staunch critic of the reboot since its trailer dropped in March, arguing that the film's legacy should remain untouched by any update as it should solely belong to Lee.

The reboot features Bill Skarsgård, widely acclaimed for his performance in It and John Wick: Chapter 4, in the lead roles.