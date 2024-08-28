Miles Teller’s wife gets down on one knee for extravagant 5th anniversary gift

Miles Teller’s wife, Keleigh Teller, pulled out all the stops to make their fifth wedding anniversary a special one.

To celebrate five years of wedded bliss, the 31-year-old model got down on one knee in front of a scenic waterfront for a mock proposal — complete with a ring box.

But instead of a ring, the box contained a key.

“Will you accept the key to my heart?” she asked, leaving the Whiplash star momentarily baffled. His confusion soon turned to amazement as a sleek motorboat approached the dock and Keleigh confirmed, “I bought you a boat!”

Miles expressed his delight with a heartfelt kiss as the Top Gun theme song, Danger Zone, played in the background.

Sharing a clip of the “proposal” to her Instagram — alongside several other photographs from the celebrations — Keleigh wrote in the caption, “An early 5 year wedding anniversary surprise, miles always said it’s not fair men don’t get proposed to so cheesed out and did it for him with him dream boat.”

The boat, decked out with beige interiors and dark green exteriors, came with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne and Philadelphia Eagles decor, a nod to Miles' roots.

Keleigh also decorated the dock with rose petals and a big bow, as well as the words “happy 5th anniversary” in sparkly gold stringed letters across the vessel’s exterior.

Miles and Keleigh got engaged in 2017 after four years of dating, and tied the knot in Hawaii in 2019.