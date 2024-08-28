Bad Bunny teams up with Darren Aronofsky in ‘Caught Stealing’

Bad Bunny to star in Darren Aronofsky crime thriller movie ‘Caught Stealing’

Bad Bunny has recently joined Austin Butler and Zoe Kravitz in Darren Aronofsky’s crime thriller Caught Stealing.



Variety reported that Aronofsky will direct the movie for Sony Pictures, which is based on the book by Charlie Huston. The script will be written by Huston, with Protozoa producing.

According to the official logline, the story revolves around “Hank Thompson (Butler), a burned-out former baseball player, as he’s unwittingly plunged into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of ‘90s NYC.”

The outlet revealed that there is no new update about Bad Bunny’s character in the upcoming movie.

Besides Bunny, Kravitz and Butler, other stars include Regina King, Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber and Will Brill.

Earlier this summer, the Grammy award winner wrapped his Most Wanted Tour, which grossed about $208M and sold more than 700,000 tickets, breaking records in 16 venues.

His latest album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, reportedly debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and became the year’s most-streamed album on Spotify in both a single day and week.

Meanwhile, Bunny was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live in October and co-hosted the annual Met Gala in May.