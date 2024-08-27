Prince Harry reveals unexpected new path in latest career move

Prince Harry is venturing into an exciting new project with his current employer, BetterUp.



The Duke of Sussex, who joined the US-based coaching platform in March 2021 as Chief Impact Officer, is now helping to launch BetterUp University—a pioneering initiative in life coaching education.

Despite not attending university himself, choosing instead to serve in the Army, Prince Harry is set to play a pivotal role in this groundbreaking venture.

The university offers mobile-based professional coaching, counseling, and mentorship, plans to expand its services by creating an online academic institution.

The company has recently filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office to secure the university's name, signaling a major step toward its realization.

Prince Harry, who reportedly earns £758,000 ($1 million) annually in his role, is helping steer this ambitious project as it seeks to redefine the landscape of professional and personal development.



The Duke of Sussex has been a strong advocate for mental health.

His appointment was driven by a mission to elevate conversations about mental health, build compassionate communities, and foster environments for honest and vulnerable discussions.



