Ben Affleck, Kick Kennedy relationship: Insider makes major claim

Ben Affleck, after recent sighting with Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy packing on PDA, refuted all claims of being romantically involved with her.



A source close to the matter clarified that the 52-year-old actor and 36-year-old actress are simply friends, stating "she thinks highly of Ben," and emphasising that "there's nothing romantic going on" between them.

The Hypnotic star's rumoured fling, who is a philanthropist and water conservation activist, is not romantically linked to Affleck.

Meanwhile, Lopez, 55, has filed for divorce from Affleck, citing a date of separation of April 26, 2024.

The couple's marital issues were first suspected when the On the Floor hit-maker attended the Met Gala solo on May 6, looking downcast, despite being a co-chair of the event. This followed a period of not being photographed together since March 30.

“Even the red carpet fashion commentators were confused, thinking Ben would be right behind Jen, but nope, she went solo, which shocked a lot of people,” a source exclusively revealed to In Touch at the time.

The outlet was the first to reveal on May 15 that the Argo alum had already relocated from the couple's Beverly Hills home, signaling a impending breakup with the Atlas star.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider revealed. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

The source added, “They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Before reuniting with Lopez, the Batman's alum previous notable relationship was with actress Ana de Armas.

They met on the set of Deep Water in 2019 and started dating in March 2020, with frequent public displays of affection during the COVID-19 lockdown. However, they parted ways in February 2021.