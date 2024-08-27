Jana Kramer in dispute with Blake Lively’s ‘It Ends with Us’ message

Blake Lively under criticism for 'It Ends with Us'

Jana Kramer doesn’t seem to agree with the message Blake Lively put out there with her latest blockbuster, It Ends with Us.



Kramer, who has been a victim of domestic violence, thinks that the experience does “define” you, and suggests that the promotion of the movie by Lively should be more focused on the idea the movie promises.

“I would love the messaging to go to DV with media, instead of talking about riffs and everything else. The movie is about domestic violence,” Kramer, 40, said on the Monday, August 26, episode of her Whine Down podcast.

“I haven’t seen the movie. I have a tough time watching movies that deal with domestic violence given my history with it.”

Lively, 37, has been the focus of backlash for not paying enough heed to the movie’s idea of domestic violence while promoting it in the press.

Kramer, due to fact, has been under the wrong impression that It Ends With Us was a “rom-com, bring your girls to the movie[s]” type of movie.

“Then I started hearing stuff about the interviews, and for me, I was just, like, it made me sad because I just want the messaging to be about domestic violence and how to help people and how to get help,” she said.

Kramer added that “it’s hard for people to talk about domestic violence when they haven’t, themselves, been, in real life, had the hands of domestic violence on them.”

She continued, “So, for people to say it doesn’t define you, it does define you. … It has made me who I am. And though people can say, ‘It doesn’t define you,’ it is one of the biggest pieces of me, is domestic violence, and has been the biggest thread in my life.”

Kramer’s statements seemingly come as a response to when Lively said in a BBC News‘ interview that her character is “not defined” by her domestic violence experiences.

“She defines herself, and I think that that’s deeply empowering to remind people that no-one else can define you. No experience can define you. You define you,” Lively said at the time.