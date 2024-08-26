Bradley Cooper, daughter turns Taylor Swift's pool party into family affair

Bradley Cooper and his daughter Lea make a splash at Taylor Swift's pool party

Bradley Cooper took his daughter Lea De Seine as his plus one at Taylor Swift’s party at her Rhode Island mansion.

On Sunday, August 25, Page Six reported that Cooper, 49, was seen enjoying the pool party hosted by the Cruel Summer hitmaker at her lavish multi million estate.

As per the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Maestro star was spotted on the mansion’s balcony with his seven-year-old daughter, whom he shares with his former partner Irina Shayk.

In the photos, he beamed with a wide grin as he looks down at Lea, who is playfully reaching up to her dad’s chest.

For the occasion, the Hangover actor kept it casual in a short-sleeved black shirt and matching bottoms, holding a cap in his hand.

It remains unclear whether his current love interest, Gigi Hadid, who is also a mom to three-year-old Khai with former One Direction member Zayn Malik, was present at the party.

Cooper was among several A-listers who attended the gathering at Swift’s pricey vacation home, purchased in 2013.

The guest list also included Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, along with Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his friends, including Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.