Timothee Chalamet renders Kylie Jenner '27 going on 70' amid romance

The couple have stayed mostly low-key ever since sparking their romance in April 2023

Kylie Jenner’s inner circle seems to be shrinking as her focus shifts almost entirely to her relationship with Timothée Chalamet.



According to the Daily Mail, the 27-year-old beauty mogul has grown increasingly “detached” from her usual social scene, choosing instead to spend her time with the 28-year-old actor ever since they began dating in April 2023.

“Kylie is turning into her brother Rob — she is choosing to be a homebody for the most part,” an insider told the outlet, referring to her reclusive brother, Rob Kardashian.

“For Kylie, it is her family, her kids, and then obviously she is all in on hanging out with Timothée,” they added.

The source further revealed that the mom of two has lost interest in maintaining her Hollywood friendships and social status.

“She is 27 going on 70. What suits her now is being out there when she needs to be, not because she wants to be,” the insider noted.

Despite pulling away from most of her friends, the Kardashians star remains close to Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, her best friend since middle school.

"Kylie has become incredibly detached and pretty much only has one close girlfriend right now — Stassie," the insider explained. "She is the only person that Kylie turns to and the only person that has had her back no matter what."