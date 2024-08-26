Fans react as Lily Collins shares ‘first look’ at ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4

Lily Collins tease Emily in Paris season 4“first look”

Lily Collins teased “first look” from the set of Emily in Paris season 4 on social media Sunday, and sent fans into a frenzy.



The 35-year-old actress took to her Instagram account and posted some new snaps, giving fans a hint of what they should be expecting to come on the popular Netflix show.

“A little something to tide you over until September 12 — a first look at @emilyinparis season four, part TWO!!” she in the caption of the carousel post, in which one photo featured her on the back of a motor scooter, being driven by an anonymous character, maybe a new one.

“Let's see what happens when Emily takes a little Roman holiday…” the Emmy nominee added, prompting responses from fans in the comment section.

“AAAAA i loved the first part cant wait for the second one!!!!” one energised fan commented, while another added, “The outfits are gorgeous!! Anxiously waiting for the rest of the season to drop.”

A third fan, among many others, expressed their wish for “longer” episodes, writing, “These episodes NEED to be longer. They are too short! I love this show!!!”