Lea Michele welcomes first baby girl with husband Zandy Reich

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich also share a four-year-old son

Lea Michele has welcomed a new addition to her family!

The Glee alum, 37, announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Zandy Reich, are now parents to a baby girl, making their 4-year-old son, Ever Leo, a proud big brother.

Michele shared the joyful news on Sunday, August 25, with a touching post that featured a photo of the family’s hands gently holding their newborn daughter, revealing her name in the caption.

“Our hearts are so full… Emery Sol Reich,” she wrote underneath the sweet image.

Michele first revealed her pregnancy back in March with an Instagram slideshow showing off her baby bump. “Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed,” she wrote, sharing their excitement about expanding their family.

On Mother's Day, the Broadway star confirmed she was expecting a girl, posting a photo of herself cradling her baby bump. “The most beautiful Mother’s Day today, holding my son who made me a mama…and carrying my daughter," Michele expressed in the caption.

Just days before welcoming Emery, Michele took to Instagram to celebrate Ever's 4th birthday, posting a heartwarming picture of the two of them together. In the photo, Ever proudly sported a T-shirt that read, "In My Big Brother Era."