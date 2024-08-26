Winona Ryder ‘thought’ Beetlejuice role Lydia will always be ‘alone’

Winona Ryder on 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' role Lydia

Winona Ryder got candid about reimagining her role of Lydia in the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel.



The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star shared that reprising the role in Tim Burton‘s upcoming sequel, was “hard to imagine” as an adult, reflecting on the first time she played Lydia in the original 1988 movie, as a death-loving gothic teenager.

“I think certainly, I never pictured Lydia either having children or in any type of relationship,” Ryder told Slash Film. “I just always thought she was just probably in her own world as she got older. Just sort of in the attic and happy, but alone.”

She said that the decision to cast Jenna Ortega as Lydia's daughter Astrid and Justin Theroux as her boyfriend Rory played a significant role in enabling her to work on the mature role that is now a well-known television personality.

“I think once we got there and once Jenna and I bonded and once Justin came on board…” Ryder started to explain.

“I mean, I think everyone who’s as old as I am now, we’ve all been in those things where you’re just like, ‘What was I thinking, in terms of the relationship I have?’ But I don’t know what young Lydia, I don’t think she would ever have expected to be in front of a camera.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is slated to premiere on September 6.