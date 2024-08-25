Ben Affleck ‘was driving force’ behind Jennifer Lopez’s recent documentary

Ben Affleck was in favour of Jennifer Lopez's documentary: Source

Ben Affleck was very much in favour of Jennifer Lopez’s documentary about their marriage.



Multiple sources spilled to PEOPLE that Affleck “was the one who had control, pretty much,” in the creative process for the Prime Video documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which was released in February.

“Affleck was very much in favour [of the project], and he was a driving force for Lopez to do the movie and the album,” continued the sources.

Another insider mentioned, “Affleck insisted on the documentary, where it looked like he was hesitant and almost surprised by it, but that was a false narrative.”

A separate source pointed out, “The documentary was Ben’s idea for his company, Artists Equity.”

“Jennifer’s team didn’t want to do it since she was focused on the album and Amazon original video project,” shared an insider.

The source revealed that the Air actor was involved with the editing of the documentary.

“He was very supportive of [Lopez] making the movie and her album,” explained an insider.

The source spilled to the outlet, “He knew every step of the way what she was doing.”

“He loved the movie and album, but when you look at the doc, it looks like he's surprised by it and not signing up for it. He was playing the role of playing the regular guy and meanwhile, he was the engine in back of it,” pointed out an insider.

The source added, “Affleck definitely took it away from the director so he could have the narrative he wanted out there.”

“It’s confusing [because] he was so involved and so proud of Jennifer because she really got in there … but in the doc, it looks like he was surprised. 'You’re making an album about our [relationship]?’” concluded an insider.