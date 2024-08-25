Angelina Jolie and Pax Jolie-Pitt siblings ‘rallying around him’ after terrifying accident

Angelina Jolie and Pax Jolie-Pitt's siblings all committed to helping him get better: Source

Angelina Jolie makes sure her son Pax Jolie-Pitt gets better after his near-fatal biking accident.



A source told In Touch, “He has friends coming to see him, but Angelina’s making sure he doesn’t overdo it and follows the doctor’s advice to rest.”

“He’s also got all kinds of physiotherapy and hospital appointments to take care of,” explained an insider.

The source mentioned, “His recovery isn’t going to happen overnight, but they’re all committed to helping him get better one day at a time and rallying around him like the tight-knit family they always are.”

According to a source, since the 20-year-old son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has returned home after spending days in the ICU, his mother and devoted sibling have been taking care of their loved one.

“They’re all so happy to have him home, and they’re trying to stay optimistic, but it’s been pretty terrifying to see him in this condition,” the insider shared.

The source noted that Pax “has been staying home after getting discharge from the hospital and spending as much time with the family as he can”.

However, another source pointed out, “Pax needs a ton of sleep while he recovers, but when he’s awake the whole family is with him, watching movies with him and just keeping him company and making sure he has all his favourite foods.”

While Pax’s mother and siblings have been by his side at this time, Brad Pitt seemed absent.

A separate source revealed that Brad would “love to be there more for Pax, and all the kids,” however, Angelina “managed to turn them against him so much he’s practically out of the picture”.

“From Brad’s perspective, it’s absurd for her to try to put any sort of blame on him. She’s the one who’s there day to day, he’s barely around because she’s totally shut him out and poisoned the kids against him,” added an insider.