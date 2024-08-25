Kevin Costner’s honest confession about Yellowstone future

Kevin Costner gets candid about future of Yellowstone series

Kevin Costner reveals his new show Yellowstone Season 5 will “fall flat” without him.



A source spilled to the Life & Style magazine, “It would give him a lot of quiet satisfaction seeing those guys fall flat on their faces for even attempting to breathe fresh life into the show he sees very much as his baby — not theirs.”

The source disclosed Kevin had no high hopes for Yellowstone after his exit from the franchise amid his tense relationship with producers and showrunner Taylor Sheridan.

“At the end of the day, Kevin thinks the Yellowstone bosses are running around like delusional headless chickens,” shared an insider.

The source told the outlet, “His bottom line, however egotistical it may sound, is that without his genius — even on a consulting level — it’s not going to work.”

In June, Kevin mentioned he was done with the popular series as he posted a video to his Instagram

“I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon, and doing all the things that that's required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love and I know you love. I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue Season 5, or into the future,” explained the actor in the clip.



In another interview, Kevin dished out major reason for ending his stint on Yellowstone.

“I read all the stories. I was disappointed that nobody on their side... ever stepped up to defend what it was I actually did for them,” he said while referring to the bad press about him at the time.

Kevin added, “There came a moment where I thought, ‘Wow, when is somebody going to say something about what I have done versus what I haven't done?’”