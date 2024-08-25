How much King Charles earns from renting Royal properties?

King Charles could be pocketing over £1 million annually by renting out royal properties to holidaymakers, according to a new study.



The Royal Family’s impressive portfolio of historic homes and mansions is often available for holiday rentals, contributing significantly to the royal income.

Holiday lettings experts at Pikl Insurance estimate that the monarchy could be earning as much as £118,775.85 per month, or approximately £1.4 million per year, from their rental portfolio.

Even after accounting for cancellations, the Royal Family is still projected to net over £1.4 million annually.

The top four royal properties available for public bookings include Balmoral Castle, the Captain's House at the Castle of Mey, Restormel Manor, and Dumfries House, according to Express.co.uk.

Balmoral Castle's cottages alone are estimated to bring in £36,798.30 per month, even with anticipated cancellations.

The crown jewel of Charles' rental properties, the 500-year-old Restormel Manor in Cornwall, is proving to be the most lucrative of them all, raking in an impressive £47,082 per month.

Nestled in the picturesque Fowey Valley, the estate offers four distinct areas for booking, along with six beautifully converted barns available to guests.

Meanwhile, Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland, adds an estimated £31,185.63 per month to the royal coffers, boasting 25 rooms for holidaymakers to book.

The Castle of Mey's Captain’s House in the Scottish Highlands, although more modest, still brings in around £3,709.92 per month, with the entire property available for rent.