Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on working with estranged beau Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter opens up about collaborating with Barry Keoghan on Please Please Please

Sabrina Carpenter gets candid about working with estranged boyfriend Barry Keoghan amid split rumours.

The Espresso singer, who released her new album Short n'Sweet on Friday, August 23, opened up to The Guardian about collaborating with Keoghan on Please Please Please music video.

She told the outlet that working with the Saltburn actor was "one of the best experiences I've ever had."

“I’m very honoured, and I got to work with such a great actor,” she added, steering clear of any relationship details.

However, the 25-year-old expressed disappointment over her generation's fixation to social media.

Sabrina, who enjoyed the runaway success of songs such as Espresso and Feather, explained, “It’s not what I signed up for, but I can’t really help when I was born."

Adding a cryptic comment about her life as someone who has just reached the midpoint of her 20s, the multi-hyphenate star claimed, "I want to be honest, I just want to write about what’s happening in my life as a 25-year-old girl. But it comes with the territory, and I just have to be like... OK!”

For the unversed, Sabrina rose to fame after opening for Olivia Rodrigo on her 2024 Guts world tour.