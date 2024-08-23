Selena Gomez's beau Benny Blanco wins over her 'Wizards of Waverly' co-star

Selena Gomez's beau gets approval from Wizards of Waverly co-star

Selena Gomez’s Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie is sharing his thoughts on the former Disney actress’ longtime boyfriend Benny Blanco.

During an exclusive interview with E! News at the premiere of Only Murders in the Building’s fourth season on Thursday, August 22, David opened up about his “first sit-down hangout” with the music producer.

Describing Blanco as a “super cool dude,” the 35-year-old actor said, "He orders great Italian food. He ordered a ton of stuff."

David further shared that Benny, whose real name is Benjamin Levin, introduced Selena’s Waverly costar to polenta Bolognese.

He recalled, “Benny "He called it adult baby food ‘cause that was the texture. It was delicious.”

In addition, the How I Met Your Mother alum revealed that he has seen Blanco "sitting right there in the front of the audience—watching, laughing.

"You can hear his laugh on camera. He’s great!"

Meanwhile, heaping on praises for Selena, he explained that the multi-hyphenate star has handled her “past personal struggles with grace” despite all controversial claims.

For the unversed, the Love On hitmaker shares a great bond with David, who played her onscreen brother during the sitcom’s four-season run from 2007 to 2012.