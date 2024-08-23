Meryl Streep, Martin Short reunite at OMITB S4 premiere after romance rumours

Martin Short quashes relationship rumours with Meryl Streep eight months before the premiere

Meryl Streep and Martin Short were seen holding hands at the season four premiere of Only Murders in the Building, despite previously denying romance rumours.



The co-stars' affectionate display reignited speculation about their relationship as they smiled and posed together at the Los Angeles premiere of the hit Hulu series on Thursday, August 22.

Streep, 75, made a stylish appearance in a black-and-white printed long dress cinched with a wide belt at the waist. The Devil Wears Prada star completed her look with white flats and a matching clutch.

Short, 74, opted for a classic black suit paired with a burgundy tie adorned with a grey design. The comedian and the Mamma Mia! actress made their joint appearance nearly eight months after Short addressed rumours about their relationship.



Speculation about their relationship intensified following their close interaction at the 2024 Golden Globes earlier this year.

However, a representative for Short told PEOPLE at the time that the two are "just very good friends, nothing more."

Short later reiterated this topic on Bill Maher’s podcast, stating they are "not a couple, we are just very close friends."